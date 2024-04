US will 'not hesitate' to tighten sanctions on Iran: Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in prepared remarks Tuesday of further sanctions targeting Iran, following its unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend.

"Treasury will not hesitate to work with our allies to use our sanctions authority to continue disrupting the Iranian regime's malign and destabilizing activity," according to excerpts of Yellen's speech ahead of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington this week.