IRANS PRESIDENT RAISI AGAIN WARNS ISRAEL AGAINST COUNTERATTACK

News World Iran's President Raisi again warns Israel against counterattack

Iran's President Raisi again warns Israel against counterattack

President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran has reiterated his warning to Israel about retaliating militarily after the recent air strike by Iran. While speaking with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the phone, Raisi cautioned that any actions taken by Israel that go against Iran's national interests will result in significant and difficult consequences.

DPA WORLD Published April 16,2024 Subscribe

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has once again warned Israel against mounting a military counterattack following Iran's recent air assault on Israel.



During a telephone call with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Raisi warned that "the slightest action" by Israel against Iran's national interests "will have extensive and painful consequences." Details of the call were published on the web portal of Iran's presidential office.



Iran has recently warned Israel several times of a military response to its large-scale attack, in which hundreds of drones and missiles were fired towards Israel on Saturday night.



The Iranian response to any further Israeli action would be "at least 10 times more drastic" than the first attack, the country's Security Council said in a press release.



So far, Iran has chosen the least severe form of punishment for Israel, the Council said in its press statement. Israel's military leadership has said that Israel does not intend to leave Saturday's large-scale Iranian attack unanswered.











