UN chief: Political solution 'only path out' of Sudan conflict, global push for cease-fire needed

With escalating violence in Sudan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a fervent plea for international intervention on Monday while calling on Sudanese people to unite for the country's future.

Highlighting the dire situation faced by millions of Sudanese caught in the crossfire between government forces and armed militias during a press conference, Guterres said, "The Sudanese people desperately need the support and generosity of the global community to help them through this nightmare".

Citing the recent rift between Iran and Israel, Guterres said the "the world is forgetting about the people of Sudan" and noted that "the latest reports of escalating hostilities in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, are a fresh cause for deep alarm."

"The only path out of this horror is a political solution. At this critical moment, in addition to global support for aid, we need a concerted global push for a cease-fire in Sudan followed by a comprehensive peace process," he said.

Noting that a democratic transition in Sudan "must be an inclusive process that reflects all voices," the UN chief further said: "The future of Sudan requires the contributions, participation and vision of all Sudanese."

He also affirmed the UN's unwavering commitment to securing a peaceful and secure future for the Sudanese people.

"I will not relent in my calls for all parties to silence the guns, and meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful and secure future," he added.

The war in Sudan broke out on April 15, 2023 over disagreements to integrate the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the army between the army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis, and clashes have killed nearly 16,000 people and displaced millions.