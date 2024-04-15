Kuwait names Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister

Kuwait's Emir on Monday appointed Ahmad Abdullah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as prime minister, state news agency KUNA reported.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah resigned in April only a few months after he was designated to form a government. His resignation was a procedural move after a new parliament was elected that month, the fourth since December 2020.

The OPEC producer, which bans political parties, has one of the most open political systems in the Gulf, though the emir has the final say in state matters.







