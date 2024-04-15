French jets intercepted 'what they should' during Iran’s attack against Israel: Macron

French jets intercepted "what they should" during Iran's attack against Israel, the French president said Monday.

"For years now, we have a military base in Jordan to fight against terrorism," Emmanuel Macron recalled during an interview with broadcasters BFMTV and RMC.

"Jordan's airspace was violated by those shots, our jets took off and we have intercepted what we should intercept," he added.

Macron stressed that the move was done in support of Israel.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus.

The attack, which killed seven Iranian military officials, including a senior IRGC commander, drew sharp reactions from the Iranian government officials, who vowed a "decisive response."

According to some unconfirmed reports, the IRGC fired more than 300 drones and missiles in an attack that lasted several hours, many of which were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems.

However, IRGC commander Gen. Hossein Salami told reporters in Tehran on Sunday morning that the operation was successful more than they had expected.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Israel may decide to retaliate, which experts believe could trigger an all-out regional war.