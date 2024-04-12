Erdoğan tells Abbas: “Israel will pay the price for Gaza massacres”

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced in a live broadcast on TRT News that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

President Erdoğan stated that they will continue to stand firm against Israel's barbaric attacks on Gaza, saying, "Israel will surely pay the price for this oppression."

During the phone call, Erdoğan emphasized the need to mobilize all resources for a ceasefire, including the decision of the UN Security Council.

He stressed the importance of a united and strong stance in the fight against Israel.

He stated that "Israel will pay the price for its oppression."

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 33,500 people, since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200. It has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while much of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has urged Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.