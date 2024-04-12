Spain, Ireland say time is drawing near to recognize Palestinian state

The Spanish and Irish leaders agreed on Friday that the moment is fast approaching to recognize an independent Palestinian state.

"In my judgment, (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu has no clear plan for peace, so we think that the international community and countries like Spain and Ireland should step up with solutions to this terrible situation because looking the other way or waiting for others to take the initiative isn't acceptable," Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a joint press conference with his counterpart in Dublin.

In the first meeting between Sanchez and the new Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris, the leaders agreed that they wanted to recognize Palestine soon, but in a coordinated action with more European nations.

"There are no words to describe the suffering in Gaza," said Harris, calling the death and destruction "incomprehensible."

Spain and Ireland last month already committed to recognizing an independent Palestine in a joint statement released alongside Slovenia and Malta.

However, the timing was not defined in that statement, and on Friday, both leaders said the time is drawing near.

"We both think the situation is terrible, and there are no signs of it getting better. What's worse, it could escalate regionally with even worse consequences," said Sanchez.

Sanchez was the first foreign leader Harris met since becoming Ireland's leader.

Earlier on Friday, Sanchez also stood alongside the Norwegian premier, who said he was willing to recognize Palestine in coordination with Madrid.

The Spanish leader has bilateral meetings in the coming days set up with the Portuguese, Slovenian, and Belgian leaders to try to get them to also commit to the plan.

The Spanish premier said one of the reasons he wants more countries to recognize Palestine as a state is to "show the world that in Europe, there are coherent actors that defend the respect of the international order-in all cases."

Spain and Ireland have also sent a letter to the European Commission suggesting that the bloc reconsider its relationship with Israel based on possible human rights violations. Harris said the proposal will be further discussed amongst European leaders in Brussels next week.

The two leaders hope the international recognition of Palestine, and Israel, will help lead to a definitive peace process and two-state solution.

"Today, no one can say the phases and times of this process, but what's clear is that in these circumstances, the path is made by walking," said Sanchez. "Staying stuck will only bring more suffering, more deaths, and more hatred. We need to advance, so we will do it with the hope that others will do it too."