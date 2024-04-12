 Contact Us
Biden warns Iran against attacking Israel | Biden expecting Iranian attack on Israel 'sooner than later'

American President Joe Biden warned Iran against attacking Israel, underlining: "the United States is devoted to the defense of Israel. Iran will not succeed." Biden noted his belief that Iran may try to retaliate against Israel in the near future for the strike in Syria, but also warned the theocratic Iran regime against carrying out an attack.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 12,2024
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday his message to Iran, which has threatened to take military action against Israel, is "don't."

Speaking to reporters, Biden also said: "We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed."

Biden said he was expecting Iran to attempt to strike Israel in the short term in retaliation for a strike in Syria but warned the clerical state not to attack.

"I don't want to get into secure information but my expectation is sooner than later," Biden said.