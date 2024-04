Turkish President Erdoğan, Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev speak over phone to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev spoke over the phone and discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues.

"The call addressed regional and global issues as well as relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

The two leaders also exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings, it added.

Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.