Zelenskyy inspects border fortifications amid tensions with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's eastern Kharkiv region, inspecting the ongoing construction of fortifications near the Russian border.

Zelenskyy emphasized the strategic importance of Kharkiv, stressing the need for preparedness to defend against potential threats, said a Ukrainian presidential office statement.

"We must be prepared. And the Russians must see that we are ready to defend ourselves," Zelenskyy said.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the military administration in the Kharkiv region, outlined that the fortification lines consist of comprehensive trench, bunker, and shelter systems, including barriers such as concrete pyramids and anti-tank ditches.

Zelenskyy also met with commanders of the Operational Unit Group in Kharkiv, and got insights on the operational status and readiness against potential threats from Russia.

Meanwhile, Sinegubov said on social media that the Russian military conducted airstrikes on Kharkiv, targeting a civilian establishment.

The airstrike resulted in structural damage and a fire, leaving three individuals injured.