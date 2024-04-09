37-YEAR-OLD SIMON HARRIS BECOMES IRELANDS YOUNGEST-EVER PREMIER

People applaud as Taoiseach Simon Harris looks on after receiving a majority parliamentary vote to become the next Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland, April 9, 2024. (REUTERS)

Simon Harris, 37, on Tuesday became Ireland's youngest-ever prime minister to succeed Leo Varadkar, who unexpectedly resigned last month.

Irish parliament's lower house voted to approve Harris, a former higher education minister as their next taoiseach, or prime minister, by 88 votes to 69.

Addressing lawmakers after being elected the new prime minister, Harris said: "Today I accept this new role in a spirit of humility, ready for the challenge, and full of energy and determination about what can be achieved."

"I will be a Taoiseach who will listen. My message is simple. I will work every day to improve the lives of all in this country," he added.

After Varadkar's resignation last month, Harris became the new leader of the Fine Gael party.