Muslims around world prepare to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims have dedicated themselves to prayer, fasting, and reflection throughout Ramadan, adhering to the traditions and teachings of Islam.

As the sighting of the crescent moon signals the end of Ramadan, households are bustling with activity with families making final preparations for Eid festivities, including shopping for new clothes, preparing special dishes and exchanging gifts.

Eid al-Fitr, often referred to as the festival of breaking the fast, is a time for Muslims to come together in celebration, gratitude and unity.

Fatih Mehmet Aydin, vice president of Diyanet, the Turkish top religious body, told Anadolu that Muslims make spiritual progress through worship during Ramadan and wait for the gift of Eid.

Aydin emphasized the significance of Ramadan for Muslims.

"As expressed in the hadiths, both Ramadan and Eid al-Adha are ordained as festivals for Muslims.

"Therefore, let us make our prayers with sincerity on the days of Eid. After the Eid prayer, if we have not given our zakat al-fitr during Ramadan, let us do so as soon as possible," he said.

"Eid is a very important time for Muslims to come together," he added.