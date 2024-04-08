TÜRKIYES ANNUAL INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT GROWTH AT 2-YEAR HIGH IN FEBRUARY

Türkiye's industrial output surged at the steepest pace in 2 years, by 11.5% year-on-year in February, according to official data released on Monday.

The figure was up from 1.3% in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

Production posted an increase for mining and quarrying with 12.8%, manufacturing with 11.9%, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply with 7.7%.

On a monthly basis, the output increased 3.2% in February 2024, the strongest growth since March 2023.

The indices of mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply gained 3.2%, 3.8% and 0.3%, respectively from a month earlier.