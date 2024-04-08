UN SECURITY COUNCIL REFERS PALESTINES MEMBERSHIP BID TO RELEVANT COMMITTEE

The UN Security Council's president announced on Monday that the council has agreed to officially refer Palestine's membership application to the "Committee on the Admission of New Members."

Speaking to the press after a closed-door session on Palestine's membership bid, Malta's UN envoy Vanessa Frazier, and current Security Council head, said the Council agreed to formally refer Palestine's request for reconsideration for its membership application, but added that any member could propose a draft resolution during this process.

"The Committee on Admissions will discuss what was received in the letter, which is for the Security Council to give renewed consideration to their 2011 application for membership in the United Nations during April," Frazier added.

Commenting on Palestine's membership bid, Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, said they did not believe the committee needed to re-evaluate Palestine's membership application because it had already been evaluated in 2011.

He said they have decided to give the committee a limited timeframe.

When asked about Russia's position on Israel's opposition to Palestine's membership, Nebenzia responded, "They (Israel) reject the two-state solution as well."

For his part, U.S. Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood spoke to reporters before the UN Security Council's closed-door session in which Palestine's membership application would be reconsidered.

The U.S. position on Palestine's bid has not changed, Wood said, adding, "Our position is that the issue of full Palestinian membership is a decision that should be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians."

Wood, recalling that the issue is also addressed in the Oslo Accords, said, "They need to work out an agreement, and that's how full membership should come about."

PALESTINE'S UN MEMBERSHIP BID



In 2011, Palestine submitted a bid to become a full UN member but failed to secure the required support from Security Council members.

However, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour announced on April 2 that he had sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, requesting that their membership application be reconsidered.

On April 3, Guterres wrote a letter to the UN Security Council calling for the consideration of Palestine's request.

The process of admitting new UN members has begun in the Security Council. Following discussions, the council is expected to refer the matter to the "Committee on the Admission of New Members."

If the committee responds positively, the UN Security Council must vote, with none of its permanent members exercising their veto power and at least nine out of 15 members voting "in favor" of a positive outcome.

If the council approves, the matter is referred to the UN General Assembly. Membership approval in the 193-member UN General Assembly requires a two-thirds majority vote.

Since 1974, Palestine has been participating at the UN as an observer.