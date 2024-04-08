Turkish president speaks with Saudi crown prince over phone

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on Monday.



During the call, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as global and regional issues, were discussed. President Erdoğan emphasized the need for the Islamic world to demonstrate effective unity in ending Israel's attacks on Palestine and ensuring the implementation of the United Nations Security Council's ceasefire resolution by exerting more effort.



Erdoğan also congratulated the Crown Prince on the occasion of Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) during the conversation.























