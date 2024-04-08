'If Ukraine loses, we all lose,' warn top UK, French diplomats

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne have reaffirmed their countries' support to Ukraine, saying it "must win" the war against Russia that started more than two years ago.

In a joint article published by the Telegraph on Monday, Cameron and Sejourne celebrated the 120 years of cooperation between the two countries as part of the Entente Cordiale, a series of agreements signed in 1904.

Praising the bilateral ties, the two diplomats reminded that the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale coincides with the 80th anniversary of the D-Day and Provence landings, and the subsequent liberation of France.

Cameron and Sejourne noted that the two countries also showed their cooperation since the beginning of Russian war on Ukraine, and that both will reaffirm their support at the fourth European Political Community Summit, to be held in the UK in July.

"We are both absolutely clear: Ukraine must win this war. If Ukraine loses, we all lose. The costs of failing to support Ukraine now will be far greater than the costs of repelling Putin," they wrote.