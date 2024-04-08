Germany urged ‘immediate’ end to arms deliveries to Israel

Hundreds of German civil servants in a letter have called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other ministers to "cease arm deliveries to the Israeli government with immediate effect."

"Germany must resolutely and unambiguously call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip towards Israel and all international bodies. Germany must stop arms deliveries to the Israeli government with immediate effect," the Freiheitsliebe news website cited the letter as saying.

"Israel is committing crimes in Gaza that are in clear contradiction to international law and thus to the (German) Constitution, which we are bound to as federal civil servants and public employees," it added, referring to the International Court of Justice's ruling in January that Israel's military actions are "plausible acts of genocide."

The civil servants criticized Berlin's staunch support for Israel's controversial policies in the Palestinian territories.

"The Federal Republic of Germany supports politically, economically and militarily Israel's policy in Gaza and the other Palestinian territories occupied in violation of international law. It is therefore our duty as federal employees to criticize this federal government policy and to remind us that the federal government must strictly observe the constitution and international law."

Berlin remains one of the strongest supporters of Israel's military offensive in Gaza, despite growing public pressure. Chancellor Scholz has repeatedly said Germany bears special responsibility for Israel because of its Nazi history.

Berlin approved €326.5 million ($354 million) worth of weapons exports to Israel in 2023, the majority of which were approved after Oct. 7, 2023, a tenfold increase compared to 2022.

Israel has waged a military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Nearly 33,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, besides causing mass destruction, displacement and shortage of necessities in the besieged enclave.