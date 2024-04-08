German chancellor to discuss Ukraine war on upcoming China visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to embark on a three-day visit to China for political talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday.

Scholz plans to also discuss the Ukrainian war when he meets the Chinese leadership on April 16, including Beijing's likely mediation role between Moscow and Kyiv, Hebestreit said at a press briefing in Berlin.

"I believe China has influence on Russia and our wish would be that China can use the influence it has on Russia in order to contribute to a more peaceful development in the Ukraine conflict," he added.

China has been trying for a long time to find a peaceful solution to Russia's war in Ukraine, which started more than two years ago.

China is considered a close ally of Russia and emphasizes its neutrality in the conflict. Beijing had itself proposed a peace plan.

Ukraine, however, insists only President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan should be implemented, which calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from all occupied areas of Ukraine. Russia rejects Zelenskyy's plan as "unrealistic."