'Ukraine will lose the war' if US Congress does not approve aid: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Kyiv will lose the war against Russia if the US Congress does not approve military aid to battle Moscow's invasion.

"It is necessary to specifically tell Congress that if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war," Zelensky said during a video meeting of Kyiv-organised fundraising platform United24.