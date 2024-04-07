POLICE OFFICER KILLED, ANOTHER WOUNDED BY SHOOTERS IN RUSSIAS MOSCOW REGION

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a police officer and wounded another in Russia's Moscow region on Sunday, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.

Police were on duty and carrying out operational measures to detain a drug dealer, ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Telegram.

Separately, the Moscow region Attorney General's Office said in a statement that pedestrians found the wounded and slain police officers on the side of the road at about 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT) and notifying security forces and calling an ambulance.

One of the officers died before the ambulance arrived, while the second was hospitalized and in serious condition. The attackers fled the scene, presumably on a motorcycle, the statement said.

Law enforcement have declared that an "interception plan" is underway as security services scour nearby areas in search of shooters.