Azerbaijan says Armenia fired on its military positions 16 times

Azerbaijan on Sunday said the Armenian military fired on its positions 16 times during a specific period a day earlier.

A statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Armenia fired on its positions in the Gadabay, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts between 6.30 p.m. and 10.05 p.m. (1430-1805GMT).

"Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions," the statement further said.

A day earlier, Azerbaijan said Armenia on Friday fired on its military positions in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, and Tovuz districts 30 times.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have remained tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that also opened the door to normalization.

Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after an "anti-terrorism operation" last September, after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.

However, tensions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border reignited on Feb. 12, when Baku said one of its soldiers was injured due to shots fired by Armenian forces toward the country's southwestern Zangilan district.