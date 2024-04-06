3 PEOPLE KILLED IN DAM BREACH IN RUSSIAS ORENBURG REGION

Three people were killed in a dam breach in Russia's Orenburg region, where a state of emergency was declared over spring floods earlier this week.

The rescuers found the bodies of two people on the streets of the city of Orsk and one inside a house, Russian state news agency TASS reported citing sources in local emergency services.

Meanwhile, the regional authorities said the water in the Ural River in the Orenburg region is 2 meters (6.56 feet) higher than the level designated as "dangerous" and currently amounts to 9.27 meters.

Orsk Mayor Vasily Kozupitsa said in some places, the water has risen by 4 meters in a few hours and continued to rise.

More than 4,200 houses and close to 11,000 people are affected by the flood, according to local authorities.

In 31 districts of the region, 47 bridges and 106 sections of roads have been blocked and the power supply has been disrupted in 12 settlements.















