Israel is losing the PR war: Trump

Former US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Israel needs to "finish what they started," adding they are losing the public relations war.

"Every night, they're releasing tapes of a building falling down. They shouldn't be releasing tapes like that," Trump said in an interview with The Hugh Hewitt Show that aired Thursday.

"That's why they're losing the PR war. Israel is absolutely losing the PR war," he added.

Sharing his advice, Trump said: "You've got to get it over with, and you have to get back to normalcy."

"And I'm not sure that I'm loving the way they're doing it, because you've got to have victory. "You have to have a victory, and it's taking a long time," he added.

Trump reiterated his previous comments on the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, saying it would not have happened if he was president, adding that his administration would have a deal with Iran.

"And what I said very plainly is get it over with, and let's get back to peace and stop killing people," he added.

"They've got to finish what they finish. They have to get it done. Get it over with, and get it over with fast, because we have to, you have to get back to normalcy and peace."







