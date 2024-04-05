EU’s Charles Michel urges end to use hunger as means of war in Gaza

The President of the European Council Charles Michel on Friday urged an end to use hunger as means of war in Gaza.

"Gazan children and infants are dying of malnutrition. Substantial and urgent efforts are required to immediately end hunger as an instrument of war in Gaza," he said on X.

Noting that the international community has repeatedly called for more humanitarian aid to enter into Gaza notably to prevent, he added: "Israel's announcement to reopen temporarily the Erez crossing point as well as to allow aid to enter through the Ashdod port is not enough."

Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas that claimed around 1,200 lives. Besides the casualties, there has been mass destruction, and most of the population is internally displaced.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

It stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which last week asked it to do more to prevent famine in the enclave.