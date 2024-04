Lailat-ul-Qadr observed with crowded attendance in mosques across Istanbul

The Islamic holiday of Lailat-ul-Qadr, which is believed to be more valuable than a thousand months, was enthusiastically observed in mosques throughout Istanbul. Large numbers of citizens filled well-known mosques such as Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Sultanahmet Mosque, Süleymaniye Mosque, Fatih Mosque, Büyük Çamlıca Mosque, and Taksim Mosque to partake in this special night.

