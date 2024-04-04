Ukraine needs Patriot missiles, Foreign Minister Kuleba tells NATO

Ukraine needs Patriot surface-to-air missiles to defend itself from Russian ballistic missile attacks, the country's foreign minister said at NATO headquarters on Thursday.



"I don't want to spoil the party," Dmytro Kuleba said after congratulating NATO members on the alliance's 75th anniversary. "But my main message today will be Patriots."



"Saving Ukrainian lives, saving the Ukrainian economy, saving Ukrainian cities, depends on the availability of Patriots and other air defence systems in Ukraine. We're talking about Patriots because it's the only system that can intercept ballistic missiles."











