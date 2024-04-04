Putin dismisses claims Russia may come under attack by 'Islamic fundamentalists'

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed on Thursday claims suggesting that Russia could be targeted by "Islamic fundamentalists," maintaining that Russia has warm relations with Muslims.

Speaking at the 12th Congress of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia in Moscow, Putin said Russia enjoys amicable relations with its domestic Muslim community and Islamic nations, asserting that there was no reason for either to target the country.

"Russia cannot be the target of attacks by "Islamic fundamentalists,' we are a country that demonstrates a unique example of interfaith harmony and unity, interreligious unity, interethnic," he stressed.

Putin said the claims sought to sow discord in Russian society along religious lines.

"We have every reason to believe that the main purpose of those who ordered the bloody, terrible terrorist act in Moscow was precisely to damage our unity. We do not see other goals. There are no other goals," he noted.

At least 144 people were killed and more than 550 others injured on March 22 when gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast. Russia has charged four people for being directly involved in the attack.