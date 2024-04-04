Israel has killed more aid workers in Gaza than have died in rest of world combined in any of last 30 years: Report

Israel has killed more aid workers in the Gaza Strip than have died in all of the countries in the rest of the world combined in any of the last 30 years, according to a report by the Aid Worker Security Database (AWSD).

Since the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, launched a comprehensive attack on Israel on Oct. 7 last year, at least 203 aid workers have killed in Israeli attacks, the report said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the situation is "unconscionable."

Last week, Guterres had expressed concerns about UN aid workers being continually prevented from carrying out their duties in the besieged Gaza Strip, particularly in the northern part of the enclave.

On Tuesday, the US-based food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed that seven of its humanitarian aid workers were killed in an Israeli strike Monday in the Gaza Strip.

The workers were nationals of Australia, Poland, the UK and Palestine as well as US-Canadian dual citizen.

The UN said it is suspending nighttime movements for its personnel for at least 48 hours following the attack.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said that Berlin "expects the Israeli government to adapt its operations so that civilians are better protected, and this of course applies in particular to female and male humanitarian aid workers."

"The Israeli government must investigate this terrible incident quickly and thoroughly," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also wrote on X.

Canada condemned the attack on the WCK aid workers and demanded a full investigation.

"I am horrified to hear reports of the IDF strike taking the lives of 7 World Central Kitchen employees in Gaza yesterday, including a Canadian citizen," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly wrote on X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese demanded accountability from Israel over the incident.

"Australia expects full accountability for the deaths of aid workers, which is completely unacceptable," he said.

The US expressed sorrow and urged Israel to swiftly investigate.

"Humanitarian aid workers must be protected as they deliver aid that is desperately needed," said White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

Poland demanded an explanation from Israel over the deadly attack on the aid workers, including a Polish citizen.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski "immediately contacted the Israeli ambassador and demanded explanations," said Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna.

He recalled a UN Security Council resolution adopted last month demanding an immediate cease-fire for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Israel has both the "intention and the ability" to comply with international humanitarian law and stressed that he has made it clear to his Israeli counterpart Prime Benjamin Netanyahu that "there have been too many civilian deaths in Gaza."

"We're asking Israel to investigate what happened urgently, because clearly there are questions that need to be answered," said Sunak.













