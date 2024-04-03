Spain reiterates support for Ukraine amid Russia war

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Wednesday reiterated his country's support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

"We will stand by Ukraine until peace returns and this war of aggression ends," said Jose Manuel Albares on X after he met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Albares said that Spain plans to utilize NATO's foreign ministers meeting to ensure the protection of Ukraine's "sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"At the end, you have a predictable aid that will finally bring peace and full sovereignty to Ukraine. So, count on Spain," he added.

Kuleba also expressed his appreciation for Spain's commitment to Ukraine, stating that the country has made "a lot."

Russia's war on Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022, has claimed the lives of at least 10,500 civilians and injured more than 20,000 others, according to the latest UN figures.