Trump calls immigrants in U.S. illegally 'animals'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is eyeing reelection in November, called immigrants who commit violent crimes "animals."

Trump made the remarks Tuesday in the state of Michigan about the killing of Georgia nursing student, Laken Riley, 22, who was allegedly killed by an immigrant from Venezuela who was in the U.S. illegally.

"Democrats say, 'Please, don't call them animals. They're humans.' I say no, they're not humans. They're not humans. They're animals," said Trump.

The former president accused President Joe Biden of allowing a "bloodbath" on the U.S.-Mexico border, which he said is "destroying the country".

He reiterated his pledge to carry out the largest deportation of illegal migrants if reelected.

"Under Crooked Joe Biden, every state is now a border state. Every town is now a border town," said Trump.

Riley's killing in February sparked outrage against immigrants within anti-immigrant groups.

Separately last month, Ruby Garcia, 25, was killed in Michigan by a suspect who was allegedly in the U.S. illegally.