President Erdoğan: There is no place for terrorism in Türkiye’s future

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday spoke at an iftar program in Ankara alongside law enforcement forces.

HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS FROM PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN'S STATEMENTS:



''The responsibility, negligence, and fault of whoever is involved in such a great tragedy like the nightclub fire in Beşiktaş will be pursued decisively.

I extend my gratitude to law enforcement forces for their efforts to ensure that the election proceeds smoothly. Türkiye is the common home, the common homeland of 85 million people. We have once again demonstrated the maturity of Turkish democracy to the whole world.

A matter that we must see beyond politics is the scourge of terrorism. All terrorist organizations, from PKK to FETÖ, from ISIS to DHKP-C, are enemies of our nation. We are determined to show that there is no place for terrorism in Türkiye's and the region's future. Our determination has been further strengthened with the recent elections.

Since last night, there have been incidents of stirring up the streets and causing damage to public property. Our law enforcement forces intervened to prevent the escalation of these incidents.

Whoever perceives violence, chaos, thuggery, and vandalism as a means of seeking rights will once again find the iron fist of our state against them, just as it was yesterday. Just as we do not tolerate bandits in the mountains, we will not allow urban bandits who consider themselves above the state.

We are determined to implement our roadmap in the economy, which is the Medium-Term Program and the 12th Development Plan.''