South Africa's parliament speaker has resigned, her party said on Wednesday, weeks after her home was raided in a graft probe likely to hurt the ruling ANC head of elections in May.

"The African National Congress (ANC) can confirm that Comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's resignation letter has been officially received," the party said, adding it valued her commitment to "maintaining the image of our organisation" by deciding to step aside before being asked to do so.