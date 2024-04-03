World Central Kitchen team in Gaza should 'never have been attacked' as their cars 'clearly marked': WHO chief

The World Health Organization's (WHO) director-general on Wednesday stressed that members of the U.S.-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza should "never have been" targeted by Israel as their cars were "clearly marked."

"WHO is horrified by the killing of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen in Gaza on Monday.

"The work they were doing was saving lives, providing food to thousands of starving people," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing in Geneva.

"Their cars were clearly marked and should never have been attacked," Tedros said.

Noting that delivering humanitarian aid in Gaza is "already difficult and dangerous," he lamented that hungry people will go unfed because WCK has "quite understandably" paused its operations.

This "horrific incident" highlights the need for an "effective and transparent mechanism for deconfliction must be put in place to ensure humanitarian convoys can move safely," he said.

He added: "We need more entry points, including in northern Gaza, cleared roads, and predictable and expedited passage through checkpoints."

On Tuesday, the charity confirmed that seven of its humanitarian aid workers were killed in Monday's Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.

"The WCK team was traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle," it said in a statement.

Despite coordinating movements with the Israeli army, the charity added, the convoy was hit as it was leaving the group's warehouse in the southern city of Deir al-Balah, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on a maritime route.

"This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable," said CEO Erin Gore.

The seven charity workers killed were nationals of Australia, Poland, the UK, and Palestine, as well as a U.S.-Canada dual citizen.