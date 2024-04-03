LIBERAL DEMOCRATS LEADER CALLS ON UK GOVT TO SUSPEND ARMS SALES TO ISRAEL

The head of the Liberal Democrats party in the UK urged the government on Wednesday to end arms exports to Israel.

"For years Liberal Democrats have called for far tougher control of arms exports, so that British arms are not being used in conflicts such as the devastating one in Gaza," Ed Davey wrote on X.

His remarks came after seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in an Israeli strike Monday in the Gaza Strip. They were nationals of Australia, Poland, the UK, Palestine, as well as a US-Canada dual citizen.

"The UK Government must take swift action to suspend arms exports to Israel," added Davey.

After the targeted attack, WCK said it was pausing operations in the region.

The attack has sounded international alarm bells, with many condemning the strike on aid workers and demanding a thorough investigation.

Britain summoned the Israeli ambassador to the Foreign Office on Tuesday for the strike because three of the victims were UK nationals.

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, which killed around 1,200 people.

Nearly 33,000 Palestinians have since been killed besides causing mass destruction and displacement.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which last week asked Tel Aviv to do more to prevent famine in Gaza. "Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine ... but that famine is setting in," said the ICJ.













