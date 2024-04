Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's claims about Russia preparing to mobilize 300,000 soldiers by June 1

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied claims by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia is preparing to mobilize 300,000 military personnel.

"This is not true," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with his visiting Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in the capital Kyiv that Moscow is planning to mobilize 300,000 military personnel by June 1.