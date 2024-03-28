US says it 'does not support a war in Lebanon;' restoring calm 'top priority'

The White House said Thursday it does not support a new war in Lebanon, emphasizing that "restoring calm" along the border is a "top priority" as tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel has been carrying out airstrikes against Hezbollah and other groups that have reached further and further into Lebanon, most recently killing 18 civilians and paramedics in a series of airstrikes on Habbariyeh, Baalbek and Naqoura on Wednesday. The cities are in eastern Lebanon with Baalbek being the furthest north.

A retaliatory barrage of missile strikes from Hezbollah killed one person in Israel.

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the US is closely monitoring hostilities along the border, stressing that the Biden administration has "been very, very clear we do not support a war in Lebanon. We don't want to see that happen."

"Restoring calm along that border remains a top priority for President Biden and for the administration. And it has to be of the utmost importance, we believe as well, for both Lebanon and Israel," he said at a virtual briefing.

"We're going to continue to work towards a diplomatic resolution that will allow both Israeli and Lebanese citizens to return to their homes in a safe and secure way, and be able to be able to stay there," he added.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said Thursday it intends to file a complaint against Israel for its targeting of civilians and paramedics.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The Israeli-Lebanese escalation comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 32,500 Palestinians following a Hamas-led cross-border attack on Oct. 7 that killed 1,139 people.

More than 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Lebanon, including at least 247 Hezbollah fighters.

Nearly 20 Israelis have been killed, according to Israeli figures.