Russia renews its attack on Ukraine with dozens of drones

The Russian army continued to fire at targets in Ukraine with missiles and combat drones overnight, this time in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where the mayor reported two explosions, including one that hit and destroyed a restaurant.



No one was injured, according to initial reports. The most recent attack on the Ukraine's second largest city comes after one person was killed and 19 injured in a Wednesday attack.



Ukraine was able to intercept 26 attack drones of the Iranian type Shahed-136/131 within Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, the head of the Ukrainian air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, wrote on Telegram. The information could not be independently verified.



Explosions were also reported overnight in the city of Dnipro in southern Ukraine. There was no information on casualties or damage until the morning.



Russia used three Ch-22 cruise missiles, an anti-radar missile, a converted S-200 anti-aircraft missile and 28 Iranian-made Shahed drones in the attacks, Oleshchuk said.



Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for more than two years.











