Poland to send soldiers to help secure Paris Olympics

Poland on Thursday said it would send troops to help France bolster security at the Paris Olympics, after the French government raised its terror alert to the highest level.

France, which will host the Games from July 26 to August 11, announced the level change following the Moscow concert hall attack that claimed at least 143 lives.

"Poland's armed forces will join an international coalition established by France with the goal of supporting preparations and securing the Summer Olympic Games in 2024," Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on X, formerly Twitter, without specifying the number of troops.

"A task force of our soldiers, including sniffer dogs, will be deployed to Paris. Its main objective will be to undertake operations related to detecting explosives and preventing acts of terrorism," he added.

According to the general staff of the armed forces, "the decisions have already been taken".

"We are in the process of putting together a task force for the Olympic Games," its spokeswoman Joanna Klejszmit told AFP.

She added that the chief of staff of France's armed forces, General Thierry Burkhard, was visiting Poland on Thursday.







