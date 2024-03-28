Israeli soldiers shoot and kill two unarmed Palestinian men in Gaza: Video

Exclusive footage obtained by Al Jazeera reveals a disturbing incident in Gaza, where Israeli soldiers fatally shot two unarmed Palestinian men at close range.

The victims, seen waving white fabric as a sign of surrender and non-aggression, were attempting to return to their homes in northern Gaza via al-Rashid Street when they encountered the Israeli troops near the Nabulsi Roundabout southwest of Gaza City.

This revelation comes in the wake of a recent United Nations Security Council resolution urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The footage has sparked international outrage and intensified calls for Israel to cease its nearly six-month assault on the besieged enclave, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians and raised concerns about an impending famine.

The video depicts one of the men approaching the soldiers with a white cloth, while the other raises a piece of white fabric before turning around. The latter is seen being pursued by an armored vehicle, after which the soldiers open fire, causing him to collapse in the sand. Shockingly, the bodies of both men are then buried by a bulldozer.

In response to inquiries, the Israeli army stated that a thorough investigation is necessary to assess the details of the incident and has forwarded its report to relevant authorities for review.

Hamas condemned the killings, characterizing them as further evidence of Israeli fascism and criminality in their ongoing conflict with Gaza. The group called on the International Criminal Court to hold Israel accountable for its actions, particularly regarding the targeting of children and unarmed civilians.

Furthermore, Hamas insists that any ceasefire agreement must include provisions ensuring the safe return of Palestinians to their homes without fear of being targeted by Israeli forces.







