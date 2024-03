President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged Ukraine's allies to speed up deliveries of warplanes and air defence systems following a deadly Russian strike on the city of Kharkiv.

"Bolstering Ukraine's air defence and expediting the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine are vital tasks. There are no rational explanations for why Patriots, which are plentiful around the world, are still not covering the skies of Kharkiv and other cities," Zelensky said in a post on social media.