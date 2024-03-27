PKK terrorism rages in countries that tolerated it for years: Türkiye

Türkiye continues to strike PKK and cornered terror group now rages its terrorism in countries that tolerated its activities for years, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday.

"Now that terrorist organizations cannot find a safe haven in Türkiye, they are seeking refuge abroad. Some of our neighbors and other countries have become preoccupied with solidifying their positions," Fidan said during an Iftar dinner program in Istanbul.

Türkiye will never allow the establishment of a terrorist corridor stretching from Iraq to Syria, no matter who stands behind it, Fidan said, adding that the country has taken all necessary measures on every issue concerning national security and will continue to do so.

"We will not wait for permission from anyone for this. In the new era, in solidarity with our neighbors, with a spirit of regional awareness, we are determined to completely eradicate the scourge of terrorism," he added.

Fidan also condemned PKK terror group attacks Sunday on Turkish nationals in two Belgium cities.

Saying that Türkiye demanded rapid action from Belgian authorities, Fidan said: "I personally called my Belgian counterpart that same night, emphasizing our sensitivity and expectations."

Diplomatic efforts were swiftly mobilized, with Turkish diplomats traveling to the region to assist affected nationals. The minister credited the common sense of citizens and the intervention of Belgian authorities for bringing the situation under control before it could escalate further.

Highlighting similar provocative attempts in France and a recent attack on the Turkish Consulate General in Hanover, Germany, the minister emphasized the need for swift action and justice.

"We took immediate action in Ankara and Berlin, stating that we expect the perpetrators to be brought to justice," said Fidan.

On Tuesday evening, following a pro-PKK demonstration in Hannover, around a dozen PKK followers tried to break the windows of Türkiye's Consulate General building in the city center.

No one was injured in the attack, but the building's windows and main entrance door were damaged.

The attack on the consulate followed acts of violence by PKK supporters in recent days in Belgium where shops and cultural centers of the Turkish community were targeted.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.













