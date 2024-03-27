Zelensky applauds Ukraine 'glory' in Euro play-off win

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a defiant message of congratulations to the country's football team after they beat Iceland in a play-off final in Poland on Tuesday to book their place at Euro 2024.

"Thank you, guys! Thank you, team! For significant emotions for the entire country. For the important victory and making it to EURO. For proving once again: whenever Ukrainians face difficulties but do not give up and continue to fight, Ukrainians certainly win," Zelensky wrote on X.

"In times, when the enemy tries to destroy us, we demonstrate every day that Ukrainians are and will be. Ukraine is, and will be! Thank you for the victory! Glory to Ukraine!"

The ongoing war with Russia meant the match was played in Wroclaw, Poland with second-half strikes from Viktor Tsygankov and Mykhailo Mudryk turning the game around after Albert Gudmundsson's opener for Iceland.

Ukraine will head to the European Championship in Germany this summer, where they will take on Belgium, Slovakia and Romania in Group E.

Following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia have been barred from taking part in UEFA events.





