'Support for terrorist organizations such as PKK not to be tolerated': Belgian premier

People are free to have opinions and thoughts, but expressions of support for terrorist organizations such as the PKK are not to be tolerated, Belgian Premier Alexander De Croo said on Wednesday.

In the wake of recent violent attacks targeting Turks across Belgium, Prime Minister De Croo sternly condemned the actions of PKK sympathizers, labeling them as "intolerable provocations."

Addressing the press after a National Security Council meeting, he underscored Belgium's commitment to freedom of expression while firmly denouncing any support for terrorist organizations such as the PKK.

The prime minister emphasized that the PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization in Europe, saying: "We want to clearly convey this message: Provocations must stop."

De Croo noted that many individuals from abroad were also involved in the acts of violence, adding: "However, we do not have any evidence that it was organized from abroad."

Amid a spate of attacks in Europe by supporters of the terrorist group PKK, Türkiye on Wednesday called on European countries to crack down swiftly, saying it expects the countries in question to bring the attackers to justice.

Members of the PKK terrorist organization gathered in the Belgian city of Leuven on Sunday, and attacked Turkish citizens living in the cities of Heusden-Zolder and Hauthalen, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that "no lives were lost, but some of our citizens were injured."

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.









