US says UN Security Council resolution for Gaza cease-fire 'should be implemented'

The US said on Wednesday that the UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip for the Islamic month of Ramadan "should be implemented" although it maintained its position that it is "non-binding."

"We believe it's non-binding that it doesn't impose any new legal obligations on any of the parties, but we do believe it should be implemented," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said when asked by Anadolu about the implementation of the resolution adopted this week.

"And we are working to try and see that is implemented through a cease-fire agreement that secures the release of hostages," he added.

Miller said that the resolution can be implemented through a cease-fire agreement that secures the hostages' release, which the US is currently pursuing through negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

When asked if the US designation of the resolution as "non-binding" contradicts its commitment to a rules-based order, Miller replied: "We're just offering an exact legal definition of what the resolution does and does not impose, but it does not change our belief in the importance of the UN Security Council resolution."

"The UN Security Council resolutions should be implemented, including this one," he added.

According to Article 25 of the UN Charter, all Security Council resolutions are legally binding under international law.

The UN Security Council on Monday passed a resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which already began on March 11 and is set to end on April 9.

As many as 14 countries voted in favor of the resolution, presented by 10 elected members of the council, while the US abstained from voting.

The resolution called for an "immediate cease-fire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable cease-fire."

It also demanded the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs."

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Nearly 32,500 Palestinians have since been killed and 74,900 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.









