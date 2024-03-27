Canada experiences highest population growth rate since 1957

Canada experienced its most substantial yearly population surge in more than sixty years in 2023, according to a Statistics Canada report Wednesday.

The population expanded 3.2%, marking its swiftest growth rate since 1957 when it soared 3.3%, it said.

Noting that "most of Canada's 3.2% population growth rate stemmed from temporary immigration in 2023," the agency said the population growth would have been 1.2% without the temporary immigration.

With the latest surge, the population in Canada was 40,769,890 as of Jan. 1, 2024.