Zelenskyy says unity always important, especially in times of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said unity is always important, especially in times of war and airstrikes that have been targeting multiple regions of the country, including the capital Kyiv.

"Last year we initiated a new tradition-to celebrate the holy Ramadan together … I am very glad that we are here today in the same composition. Unity is always important, especially when life is overshadowed by war and the strikes of evil," Zelenskyy said during an iftar, or fast-breaking meal during the month of Ramadan, in Kyiv on Monday.

The dinner was attended by leaders of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People and representatives of the Muslim community. Zelenskyy thanked Muslim soldiers in the Ukrainian army for defending the country. Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine two years ago.

The Ukrainian leader wished "peace and tranquility" to those who are "deprived of normal life and security" in conflict areas, especially referring to the people in Syria, Gaza, Libya and Sudan.

"In Ukraine, we wish everyone who values life ... We wish a just peace to all nations whose homes are being destroyed by war. We wish justice to our state of Ukraine and all other nations. May this time of Ramadan support all of us-our people and our country. And may our unity remain firm," Zelenskyy said.

Mustafa Dzhemilev, leader of the Crimean Tatar people, and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also addressed the event and expressed their gratitude for the efforts of Muslim soldiers in the military.