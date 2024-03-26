UNICEF chief warns 'countless children' risk death in Haiti

The dire humanitarian situation in violence-wracked Haiti following weeks of gang attacks could result in the death of "countless children," especially from lack of health care and nutrition, the head of UNICEF said Tuesday.

Severe acute malnutrition poses an imminent threat to the lives of more than 125,000 children in the country, Catherine Russell, executive director of the UN children's agency, said in a press release.

"The violence and instability in Haiti have consequences far beyond the risk of the violence itself," Russell said. "The situation is creating a child health and nutrition crisis that could cost the lives of countless children."

Nearly five million people -- almost half the country's population -- have been driven into "high levels of acute food insecurity" since a surge in gang-linked violence, according to a report published in March by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

"Thousands of children are on the brink, while life-saving supplies are ready to be delivered if violence stops and roads and hospitals are opened," Russell said.

She added that Haitians urgently needed "basic security" to allow for the functioning of "life-saving services" and for humanitarian workers to be able to reach children and families.

Citing figures from the IPC, UNICEF said the ongoing security crisis had restricted aid deliveries and weakened Haiti's healthcare system, "posing an imminent threat to the lives of over 125,000 children at risk of (severe acute malnutrition.)"

The agency called for a return of law and order to Haiti's streets, in order to protect the nation's schools, hospitals and "humanitarian spaces."

Haiti has been rocked by acute violence since late February, when the country's gangs launched a coordinated offensive, raiding a prison and releasing thousands of inmates as they demanded Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign.

Earlier this month, Henry agreed to step aside upon the formation of an interim government -- a process which is ongoing and has been marked by disagreements among Haiti's politicians.