UN Security Council holds moment of silence for Moscow victims

Following the devastating Moscow terror attack, the UN Security Council on Monday observed a minute's silence in memory of the victims and expressed its condolences to Russia.



The acting president of the body, Japanese UN Ambassador Yamazaki Kazuyuki, called on all those present to stand for a minute's silence "in memory of the victims of the shameful and cowardly terrorist attack."



The moment of silence came just before the body voted on a resolution demanding a ceasefire in the war in Gaza and the release of hostages.



More than 130 people were killed in the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall just outside of Moscow on Friday evening. An offshoot of the Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.



