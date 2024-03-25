Kyrgyzstan advises citizens against travel to Russia after concert hall attack

Kyrgyzstan on Monday advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia, where a shooting at a concert hall killed at least 137 people.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry recommended citizens to temporarily refrain from traveling to Russia until "additional security measures and the regime of enhanced control of entry across the state border" are lifted, unless they have "compelling reasons" to do so.

The statement said citizens who have planned their trip should check in advance for restrictions on their entry into Russia.

"Citizens staying on the territory of the Russian Federation should refrain from visiting crowded places, and also always have with them documents proving their identity and the legality of their stay," the ministry added.

Gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Moscow region on Friday night, and opened indiscriminate fire during a concert by rock band Picnic. At least 137 people were killed and 180 others injured.

The Investigative Committee said it detained 11 people, including four perpetrators, in the border region of Bryansk on their way to Ukraine. The four men were remanded in custody on terrorism charges.













