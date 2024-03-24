US VP Harris says Ukraine not involved in Moscow attack

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's insinuation that Ukraine could be involved in Friday's attack on a concert hall in the Moscow region that killed at least 133 people.

In an interview with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott, Harris answered "no" when questioned if Washington had evidence to back Putin's accusation.

"And first, let me start by saying what has happened is an act of terrorism and the number of people who've been killed is obviously a tragedy and we should all send our condolences to those families."

"No, there is no, whatsoever, any evidence and, in fact, what we know to be the case is that ISIS-K is actually, by all accounts, responsible for what happened," she added.

At least 133 people were killed and 145 others were injured after gunmen opened fire as the rock band Picnic was about to perform at the Crocus City Hall, just west of Moscow.

Authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the attack, including four directly involved, according to the Federal Security Service.

Putin said all four people directly involved in committing the attack were arrested on their way to Ukraine, where "a window" was prepared for their escape.

He did not directly blame Ukraine but also did not refer to the assessment by American officials that a branch of the Daesh/ISIS terror group was behind it.

Meanwhile, officials in Ukraine, where Russia started a "special military operation" two years ago, have denied any involvement in the attack.